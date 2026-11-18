KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have added some depth along the offensive line.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport Kansas City has signed 6 foot 7 — 326 pound offensive tackle, Fred Johnson, to their practice squad.

This season the 29-year-old has appeared in seven games for the Eagles, along with 17 games each of the prior three-years — 14 of them as a starter.

Philadelphia released him last week.

Here in Kansas City, rookie Khalil Benson has played all the snaps at left tackle thus far.

Jaylon Moore, who primarily plays right tackle, is also battling injuries causing him to miss two games.

