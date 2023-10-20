Chiefs’ Andy Reid: Mecole Hardman could play Sunday against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than a handful of days after a reunion between the Kansas City Chiefs and Mecole Hardman, head coach Andy Reid says he could see action Sunday.

The Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

During a press conference with reporters Friday, Reid was asked if Hardman could play.

“It’s going in that direction,” Reid said, adding that Hardman “did a nice job in practice.”

Reid said that Hardman knows the offense and that it helps he’s a good player.

“It’s good to have him back in the mix. We’ll see how it goes," he said.

Hardman, a second-round pick by Kansas City from Georgia in the 2019 NFL Draft, spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chiefs.

He totaled 151 catches for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns in 57 games, adding two more touchdowns rushing and two more in the return game.

Hardman also had 22 receptions for 226 and two touchdowns in 10 postseason games with the Chiefs, including Super Bowl LIV and LVII championships.

Hardman signed a one-year deal worth $4 million to join the Jets in the offseason but only had one catch for six yards. He was not used in the Jets’ return game.

—