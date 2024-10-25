Chiefs' Andy Reid says newly acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins will 'probably' play Sunday against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that newly acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would “probably” play in Sunday's game in Las Vegas, just three days after the three-time All-Pro's trade from the Titans to Kansas City became official.

Reid made the announcement after Hopkins completed his second workout with the Chiefs.

Kansas City sent a conditional fifth-round draft pick to the Titans on Thursday to acquire Hopkins because of a rash of injuries to its wide receiver group.

Marquise Brown had shoulder surgery and Rashee Rice had knee surgery, and neither is likely to play this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster also has been ruled out of the Raiders game with a hamstring injury.

Reid also said that defensive end Mike Danna would miss the game while continuing to recover from a pectoral injury.

The Chiefs are the last undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0 as they head to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is also the last team to have beaten Kansas City, winning 20-14 on Christmas Day last year at Arrowhead Stadium.

—

