Chiefs' Andy Reid says newly acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins will 'probably' play Sunday against Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided an update on injured players and the status of DeAndre Hopkins for Sunday's game at the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that newly acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would “probably” play in Sunday's game in Las Vegas, just three days after the three-time All-Pro's trade from the Titans to Kansas City became official.

Reid made the announcement after Hopkins completed his second workout with the Chiefs.

Kansas City sent a conditional fifth-round draft pick to the Titans on Thursday to acquire Hopkins because of a rash of injuries to its wide receiver group.

Marquise Brown had shoulder surgery and Rashee Rice had knee surgery, and neither is likely to play this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster also has been ruled out of the Raiders game with a hamstring injury.

Reid also said that defensive end Mike Danna would miss the game while continuing to recover from a pectoral injury.

The Chiefs are the last undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0 as they head to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is also the last team to have beaten Kansas City, winning 20-14 on Christmas Day last year at Arrowhead Stadium.


