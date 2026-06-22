Chiefs' Andy Reid talks Mahomes injury, World Cup fever, Travis Kelce wedding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to progress from his knee injury.

Reid addressed Mahomes' injury in an exclusive one-on-one conversation last week with KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer at the Chiefs training facility at the Truman Sports Complex.

"He's handled it very well," Reid said of Mahomes' rehab. "I think the surgery went well. It looks like Dr. Cooper tightened that baby up, and it's in pretty good condition for him to work."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid previews upcoming season, talks 2026 World Cup

Reid also said Mahomes has shown steady improvement but cautioned that plateaus in the recovery process are unpredictable.

"He's had a pretty consistent climb up, but you don't know what the next 40-some odd days before camp — where that plateau might take place," Reid said.

Reid confirmed backup quarterback Justin Fields would be ready if needed.

KSHB KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer (left) speaks to Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.

On offense, Reid said newly acquired running back Kenneth Walker has impressed since arriving, calling him a key piece of an offense that - Reid himself acknowledges - needs to be more productive than it was in 2025. He also noted that receiver Xavier Worthy is healthy, fast and has added weight that should help him this season.

Reid also weighed in on the FIFA World Cup coming to Kansas City, saying he has grown to love soccer over the years — partly through watching his grandchildren play and partly through the influence of Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and team owner Clark Hunt, both of whom played college soccer.

"You're talking about the best players in the world having an opportunity to come here and play, and for a town that loves soccer — what can you ask for?" Reid said.

KSHB Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in an interview in June 2026.

When asked what gift he planned to give tight end Travis Kelce ahead of his reported upcoming wedding, Reid kept it light.

"I'm going to give Travis a couple throws — just a couple of new routes," Reid said with a laugh. "He'll be as happy as can be."

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