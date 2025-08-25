Chiefs announce Burns & McDonnell as team's official engineering/construction partner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan announced Monday afternoon that Burns & McDonnell is the team's official engineering/construction partner.

The company will have a blue patch on the front of each Chiefs practice jersey.

"This is about two organizations, Kansas City-based, that have equal mindsets to grow globally," Donovan said at the news conference. Watch Donovan's remarks in the video player below.

Kansas City Chiefs announce partnership with Burns & McDonnell

The event was held outside on a football field at the Chiefs practice facility at the Truman Sports Complex.

Burns & McDonnell, whose headquarters is in Kansas City, Missouri, has more than 75 offices around the world, according to their website.

They are employee-owned.

The Chiefs open their regular season on Sept. 5 with a game in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 7 p.m. game can be seen on KSHB 41.

—

