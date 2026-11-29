KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are sitting kicker Harrison Butker and turning to Justin Tucker for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Andy Reid announced Sunday.

The move comes after Butker missed a 46-yard field goal that would've given the Chiefs the lead over the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter of their Thanksgiving matchup.

The latest miss came amid continuous struggles so far this season for Butker, who is now just 15-for-23, a career-low 65%.

Tucker was signed to the Chiefs' practice squad in October. He has not played in a game since the 2024-25 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City takes on the Rams for its second straight Thursday night matchup.