KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes, two of which were to tight end Travis Kelce, as the Chiefs cruised to a 34-7 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Kansas City moves to 8-2 on the season with its third straight win after losing to the Broncos on Nov. 1.

Running back Emmett Johnson continues to fill in nicely for the injured Kenneth Walker III, who missed his second straight game with a groin injury. Johnson had 23 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, as well as four receptions for 38 yards.

Mahomes was 27-of-39 passing for 324 yards. He was only sacked once, despite playing behind an injury-riddled offensive line. His one other touchdown pass went to wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

The Chiefs have a short week as they get ready to hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.