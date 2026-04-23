Chiefs defensive backs coach facing misdemeanor domestic battery charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach was arrested and booked into the Johnson County jail Thursday morning on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged David Lee Merritt Sr. with one count of domestic battery in connection with an incident Wednesday investigated by the Overland Park Police Department.

Online court records show Merritt is scheduled to appear before a Johnson County District Court judge Thursday afternoon.

A Chiefs spokesperson told KSHB 41 the team is aware of the arrest. The spokesperson said they had no additional comment at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

