KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Chiefs DT Khyiris Tonga says Kansas City looks to be a perfect fit.

New Chiefs DT Khyiris Tonga says it was a no-brainer for him to come to KC in a perfect system.

The former BYU Cougar says he feels a special bond to coach Andy Reid and his BYU ties.

Tonga says he's looking forward to playing alongside Chris Jones.

Khyiris Tonga says he’s excited to play next to Chris Jones. Says he met Chris in the weight room and he looked mad about last season. #ChiefsKingdom @StoneColdJones pic.twitter.com/JMQpwPQ74C — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) March 12, 2026

Tonga says he prides himself on being physical, having quick hands and being quick off the ball.

He added that he's looking forward for the Chiefs defensive scheme to be a great fit for his skillset.

—