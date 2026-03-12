Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chiefs DT Khyiris Tonga says Kansas City looks to be a perfect fit

New Chiefs DT Khyiris Tonga says it was a no-brainer for him to come to KC in a perfect system.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Chiefs DT Khyiris Tonga says Kansas City looks to be a perfect fit.

The former BYU Cougar says he feels a special bond to coach Andy Reid and his BYU ties.

Tonga says he's looking forward to playing alongside Chris Jones.

Tonga says he prides himself on being physical, having quick hands and being quick off the ball.

He added that he's looking forward for the Chiefs defensive scheme to be a great fit for his skillset.

