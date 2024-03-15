Chiefs expected to sign former Cardinals WR Marquise Brown, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to a sign a new weapon to bolster the team's offense, according to a report.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on X (formerly Twitter) the Chiefs will sign wide receiver Marquise Brown on a one-year deal.

Brown was selected 25th overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

His most productive season came in 2021 when he caught 91 catches for 1008 yards and six touchdowns.

The Ravens later traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for a 23rd overall pick.

Brown spent the last the last two seasons with the Cardinals where he appeared in 24 games, completing 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns.

