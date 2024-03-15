Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs expected to sign former Cardinals WR Marquise Brown, report says

Cardinals Texans Football
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
David J. Phillip/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) warms up while wearing headphones before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Cardinals Texans Football
Posted at 9:57 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 22:57:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to a sign a new weapon to bolster the team's offense, according to a report.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on X (formerly Twitter) the Chiefs will sign wide receiver Marquise Brown on a one-year deal.

Brown was selected 25th overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

His most productive season came in 2021 when he caught 91 catches for 1008 yards and six touchdowns.

The Ravens later traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for a 23rd overall pick.

Brown spent the last the last two seasons with the Cardinals where he appeared in 24 games, completing 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone