Chiefs, GEHA announce return of ‘iconic Arrowhead identity'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The home of the Kansas City Chiefs will return to its Arrowhead Stadium branding with the start of the 2026 NFL season.

While GEHA (Government Employees Health Association) will remain a partner of the team, the stadium will no longer be known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“GEHA is a tremendous partner and this mutual decision reflects a shared commitment to honoring the rich history of Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs organization,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a press release Wednesday. “We are thrilled to continue working with GEHA on all of the key community, military and veteran-focused programs that they have helped us bring to life over the years.”

The Chiefs announced GEHA as a naming rights sponsor for the stadium back in 2021.

Raj Vavilala, GEHA’s executive vice president of growth and strategy, said GEHA is proud to have been a part of the stadium’s history and the decision to bring back the “iconic Arrowhead identity.”

“We are proud to have been part of this chapter in the stadium’s history and to celebrate the return of a name that is synonymous with Chiefs Kingdom,” Vavilala said in part in a press release. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Chiefs and investing in programs that make a difference in the communities where our members live, work and serve.”

The Chiefs open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 14, against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

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