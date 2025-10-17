Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs Hall of Famer Christian Okoye selected as drum honoree for rare noon kickoff vs Raiders

Okoye
BARRY SWEET/AP
Kansas City Chiefs' running back Christian Okoye (35) makes it to 156 yards, Oct. 9, 1989, in their game against Seattle. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)
Okoye
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer Christian Okoye will juice up the Chiefs Kingdom crowd for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Okoye will serve as the drum honoree during pregame ceremonies before the Chiefs host the Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a rare noon kickoff for Kansas City.

The Chiefs drafted Okoye 35th overall in the 1987 NFL Draft out of Azusa Pacific University, an NAIA program.

Affectionately known as the “Nigerian Nightmare” through his six-year tenure with Kansas City, Okoye was a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.

He was also the NFL’s leading rusher in 1989, posting 1,480 yards on 370 carries and 12 touchdowns.

Missouri native Pershard Owens will perform the national anthem Sunday.

For those attending the game, parking lot gates will open at 7:30 a.m.

The rest of the game day schedule is below:

  • 8 a.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens
  • 9:30 a.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates open
  • 10 a.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open
  • 11 a.m. - Team warmups begin
  • 11:51 a.m. - Raiders team introduction
  • 11:53 a.m. - Chiefs team introduction
  • 11:57 a.m. - National anthem
  • 12 p.m. - Coin toss
  • 12:02 p.m. - Kickoff

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.