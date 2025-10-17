Chiefs Hall of Famer Christian Okoye selected as drum honoree for rare noon kickoff vs Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer Christian Okoye will juice up the Chiefs Kingdom crowd for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Okoye will serve as the drum honoree during pregame ceremonies before the Chiefs host the Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a rare noon kickoff for Kansas City.

The Chiefs drafted Okoye 35th overall in the 1987 NFL Draft out of Azusa Pacific University, an NAIA program.

Affectionately known as the “Nigerian Nightmare” through his six-year tenure with Kansas City, Okoye was a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.

He was also the NFL’s leading rusher in 1989, posting 1,480 yards on 370 carries and 12 touchdowns.

Missouri native Pershard Owens will perform the national anthem Sunday.

For those attending the game, parking lot gates will open at 7:30 a.m.

The rest of the game day schedule is below:



8 a.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

9:30 a.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates open

10 a.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

11 a.m. - Team warmups begin

11:51 a.m. - Raiders team introduction

11:53 a.m. - Chiefs team introduction

11:57 a.m. - National anthem

12 p.m. - Coin toss

12:02 p.m. - Kickoff

—