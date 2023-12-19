Chiefs Hall-of-Famer Ed Budde dies at 83, stalwart offensive lineman in Chiefs' 1960s glory years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ed Budde, one of the American Football League's all-time best offensive linemen and a Kansas City Chiefs Hall-of-Famer, died Tuesday at 83, sources tell KSHB 41.

Budde played 14 years for the Chiefs and is tied for third for games played at 177, according a Chiefs news release.

“My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Ed Budde,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “Ed spent his entire 14-year career with the Chiefs, and he

was a cornerstone of those early Chiefs teams that brought pro football to Kansas City. He never missed a game in the first nine seasons of his career, and he rightfully earned recognition

as an All-Star, a Pro-Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion. After his playing career, Ed remained connected to the Chiefs organization and was a founding member of the Kansas City

Ambassadors. He was well-loved in the Kansas City community, and he was a great father to Brad, Tionne and John. My family and the entire Chiefs organization extend our

sincere condolences to Carolyn and the Budde family.”

The Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles of the NFL both drafted Budde in 1963 during the period when the AFL and NFL battled over signing the best college talent.

Budde was part of an offensive line that helped the Chiefs reach the first AFL-NFL World Championship game (Super Bowl) and Super Bowl IV, where the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7.

He was selected to play in the AFL All-Star Game of the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl seven times.

Budde also was selected to the AFL's all-time team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He and his son Brad are the only father-son duo to be drafted in the first round, to the same team, at the same position.

Ed Budde was selected in the first round of the 1963 AFL Draft after starring at Michigan State University and Brad, an All-American at USC, was selected in the first round of the 1980 NFL

Draft. Both men played the guard position on the offensive line, according to a news release from the Chiefs.

Ed and Brad were guests of the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Together on stage, they announced the Chiefs selection of WR Rashee Rice at Union Station

—