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Chiefs HC Andy Reid says 1 player on IR, 1 signed, 1 elevated from practice squad

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says he'll learn about Josh Simmons, Rashee Rice Tuesday
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite the week off, there was plenty of activity out at 1 Arrowhead Drive.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday that Tyquan Thornton will be placed on injured reserve.

To make up for his loss, the Chiefs acquired a player they've seen before — wide receiver Justin Watson.

Reid added that Cam Jones has been elevated from the practice squad, and both Josh Simmons and Rashee Rice will be back in the building Tuesday after the bye.

He expects to have a better update on their status on Tuesday, but Simmons and Rice were in the building all last week doing rehab.

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