Chiefs HC Andy Reid says 1 player on IR, 1 signed, 1 elevated from practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite the week off, there was plenty of activity out at 1 Arrowhead Drive.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday that Tyquan Thornton will be placed on injured reserve.

To make up for his loss, the Chiefs acquired a player they've seen before — wide receiver Justin Watson.

Andy Reid announces the #Chiefs have signed WR Justin Watson to the practice squad. — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 12, 2026

Reid added that Cam Jones has been elevated from the practice squad, and both Josh Simmons and Rashee Rice will be back in the building Tuesday after the bye.

He expects to have a better update on their status on Tuesday, but Simmons and Rice were in the building all last week doing rehab.

Other notes from #Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid:



-Tyquan Thornton placed on IR

-Cam Jones elevated from PS

-Josh Simmons/Rashee Rice were in the building rehabbing last week; status for this week still TBD

-Kingsley Suamataia will be back this week#ChiefsKingdom @KSHB41 — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) October 12, 2026

—