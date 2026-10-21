Chiefs' Kenneth Walker III wins FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week for 2nd time this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has earned another nod for his blistering start to the NFL season.

Walker won FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week after recording 139 scrimmage yards (128 rushing, 11 receiving) and scoring two rushing touchdowns in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Walker now has his second Player of the Week award of this season and fourth overall of his career. He earned his first honor of the season after a 177-yard, two-touchdown performance in a narrow 30-27 win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

As a result of Walker's most recent award, a $2,000 donation was made to Kansas City's local food bank, Harvesters — The Community Food Network.

This year marks the second year of FedEx’s expanded work with Feeding America. Since the program started in 2003, FedEx has donated close to $3 million to nonprofit organizations, charities and children’s hospitals in the name of winning players.

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