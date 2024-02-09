Chiefs Kingdom excitement at Union Station pep rally on Red Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it’s Red Friday, Super Bowl Edition, you turn out for a pep rally at Kansas City’s Union Station.

Chiefs Kingdom set their alarm clocks just a few minutes earlier than normal to make the pep rally Friday morning, hosted by NBC’s Today show.

KSHB 41 anchor Lindsay Shively was surrounded by KC Wolf, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and other fans to cheer the Chiefs on to victory in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

It's the second time in this year's playoff run that Union Station hosted a pep rally. The first was the Friday before the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens, a game in which the Chiefs won 17-10.

