Chiefs Kingdom was on the move Friday heading to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom was on the march Friday as ground and air forces advanced to New Orleans.
Several airlines added additional flights between Kansas City International Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to accommodate travelers to Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX.
One group of fans boarded a flight Friday morning bound for the big easy. Those on the flight were in their finest Chiefs gear as Tech N9ne’s Red Kingdom played on the overhead speakers.
Chiefs Kingdom in the air en route to New Orleans