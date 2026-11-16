Chiefs linebacker George Karlaftis visits Kansas City, Kansas, school to give away shoes, hats and socks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker George Karlaftis made a special visit to Frank Rushton Elementary School on Monday to help give away new shoes, hats and socks to students.

Karlaftis helped distribute the items to 325 students at the school.

According to Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, the event was sponsored by Lids, Shoes That Fit and the Matthew Karlaftis Foundation.

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