Chiefs look to continue recent domination over the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Chiefs have struggled recently, losing five straight games and securing their first losing season since 2012. Quarterback Chris Oladokun aims for a better performance with more preparation time.

The Raiders, dealing with a significant losing streak, might start either Kenny Pickett or Aidan O'Connell because of Geno Smith's ankle injury. Running back Ashton Jeanty is close to a 1,000-yard season but faces a tough Chiefs defense.

Chiefs player to watch

Quarterback Chris Oladokun was forced into the starting role two weeks ago in Tennessee, when Gardner Minshew followed Patrick Mahomes by tearing ligaments in his knee. He then had to prepare for his first NFL start on Christmas night on just three days' notice, and wound up throwing for just 66 yards. Expect a better performance with 10 days to prepare for this one.

Raiders players to watch

Quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Aidan O'Connell. With Geno Smith dealing with a significant ankle injury, coach Pete Carroll said he expected both to play. Each will have a chance to show that the Raiders should bring him back next season or for one of the other 31 clubs to take notice.

Key matchup

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty vs. Chiefs defensive front. This hasn't been the kind of season Jeanty envisioned, but he is 112 yards from 1,000. He might have trouble reaching that milestone against a Chiefs defense that ranks 10th in allowing 104.9 yards per game. But Kansas City has given up 409 yards rushing in missed tackles, according to Next Gen Stats. Jeanty has gained 350 yards after breaking tackles, so he might have a chance.

Key injuries

Chiefs: Right guard Trey Smith (ankle) is unlikely to play.

The Chiefs already have offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor, Wanya Morris, and Josh Simmons on injured reserve, along with Mahomes, Minshew, cornerbacks Trent McDuffie, Chris Roland-Wallace, and Jaylen Watson, linebacker Leo Chenal, and wide receivers Rashee Rice, Nikko Remigio, and Tyquan Thornton.

Raiders: Quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) likely won't play.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (bicep) wasn’t as seriously hurt as feared and could play.

Left tackle Kolton Miller (ankle) likely won’t play.

Series notes

The Chiefs have won the past three meetings, six of seven and 11 of 13.

Kansas City has never lost in Las Vegas. The Chiefs are 5-0 against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, and KC defeated San Francisco in the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

The Chiefs and Raiders have met in three playoff games, with Kansas City winning two of them.

Stats and stuff

Kansas City has lost five straight and seven of its past nine.

The Chiefs are assured of their first losing season since 2012, the year before Andy Reid took over as coach. They went 2-14 that season under Romeo Crennel.

Kansas City has had 272 yards of offense combined over the past two weeks. It has not eclipsed 275 yards in any of its past four games.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce needs 46 yards receiving to reach 13,000 for his career. He has caught a pass in 189 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak in franchise history.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones needs one sack to tie Neil Smith (85 1/2) for third most in Chiefs history.

The Raiders have lost 10 consecutive games, tied with a skid last season for the fifth-longest skid in franchise history. Another defeat would tie for the third longest, which was set in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons. The Raiders' longest losing streaks were 19 games in the 1961-62 season and 16 in 2013-14.

Las Vegas' losing streak is the longest active one in the NFL.

The Raiders have a point differential of minus-193, worst in the NFL.

Their average point differential is minus-12.1 per game. If it doesn't improve, that will be the highest since the 2020 New York Jets finished with a minus-13.4 average.

Running back Ashton Jeanty is one of two rookies ever with at least 800 yards rushing, five rushing touchdowns, and five receiving touchdowns. The other is Hall of Famer Gale Sayers in 1965.

Linebacker Devin White's 168 tackles are second to Miami's Jordyn Brooks, who has 174.

The Raiders have held opponents to zero or negative yards on 95 rushing plays, tied with Minnesota for best in the league.

A victory would give Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll 173 for his career, which would move him into a tie for 16th with Jeff Fisher. Carroll is currently tied with Bill Parcells.

—