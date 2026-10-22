Chiefs LT Josh Simmons placed on injured reserve with back injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons has been placed on injured reserve with a back injury.

Rick Burkholder, team vice president of sports medicine and performance, updated the media Thursday on Simmons' injury.

Burkholder shared a timeline of the injury. Watch it in the video player below.

Chiefs Rick Burkholder gives an update on Josh Simmons injury

He said Simmons complained of a calf injury Aug. 17. It was the same leg he had knee surgery on in 2024.

Burkholder said an MRI determined it was a bulging disc in his back, not a calf injury.

Simmons rehabbed and a second MRI showed he had improved, but doctors feel he has plateaued in rehab and needs more time to improve.

Simmons, his family doctors and the Chiefs have decided to place him on IR so he can continue to get back on the field in the future.

Burkholder said surgery is not recommended.

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