Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs OL Jawaan Taylor mourns death of grandmother

Jawaan Taylor
McKenzie Nelson
Jawaan Taylor
Posted at 1:54 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 14:54:53-05

LAS VEGAS — Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor will be playing Super Bowl LVIII with a heavy heart.

Taylor took to social media Wednesday to announce his grandmother, Mary Taylor, passed away over the weekend.

Rumors had circulated on social media that Taylor’s mother had passed away, prompting him to “clear the air” Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone