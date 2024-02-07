Chiefs OL Jawaan Taylor mourns death of grandmother

LAS VEGAS — Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor will be playing Super Bowl LVIII with a heavy heart.
Taylor took to social media Wednesday to announce his grandmother, Mary Taylor, passed away over the weekend.
Rumors had circulated on social media that Taylor’s mother had passed away, prompting him to “clear the air” Wednesday afternoon.
Just to clear the air.. It’s my Grandmother that passed away 4 Days ago, NOT my mother.— Jawaan M. Taylor ♛ (@jawaan_taylor74) February 7, 2024
Long Live Mary Taylor. 👑🙏🏽❤️🕊️