CHIEFS ON THANKSGIVING | Chiefs lead Cowboys 14-10 in 2nd quarter

Gareth Patterson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are in Dallas to take on the Cowboys in a Thanksgiving Day showdown of teams battling for the playoffs.

Check back throughout the game for updates.

UPDATE, 4:13 p.m. | The Chiefs offense kept its foot on the gas and was rewarded on a 4th-down conversion from Mahomes to Travis Kelce to take a 14-7 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

UPDATE, 3:58 p.m. | The Cowboys answered the Chiefs' touchdown with one of their own to tie things up at 7 in the first half.

UPDATE, 3:50 p.m. | The Chiefs took advantage of an early Cowboys turnover as Patrick Mahomes found Rashee Rice for a touchdown pass and an early 7-0 lead.

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | Here's a look at inactives for the game.

