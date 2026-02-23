Chiefs part ways with DE Mike Danna after 6 seasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs parted ways Monday with defensive end Mike Danna after six seasons.

The Chiefs took Danna, 28, in the 177th overall pick (5th round) in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Danna’s contributions increased during his tenure with the club, becoming a full-time starter in the 2023 season. In April 2024, Danna signed a $24 million, three-year deal to stay with the club.

In his six seasons, Danna recorded 194 tackles, including 21.5 sacks and 25 tackles for a loss.

Two-time Super Bowl champ 🫡 Thanks for everything, @M_Danna4! pic.twitter.com/GITplQiPdD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 23, 2026

