Chiefs place former 1st-round pick DE Anudike-Uzomah on injured list; will be out rest of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will miss the regular season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday that defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah would be placed on the team’s injured reserve list with a hamstring injury.

The designation ends Anudike-Uzomah’s season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks injuries, final preseason game

The Chiefs took the Lee’s Summit native with the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (held at Kansas City’s Union Station) out of Kansas State University.

He appeared in all 17 games in his rookie season, though his contributions were limited. He made a greater impact in his second season, starting three games and picking up 2.5 sacks.

We have signed Free Agents DE Owen Carney and LB Xander Mueller.



We have place DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah on Reserve/Injured.



We have waived RB Elijah Young. pic.twitter.com/DdSCV10L6y — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 18, 2025

—