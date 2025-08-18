Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chiefs place former 1st-round pick DE Anudike-Uzomah on injured list; will be out rest of season

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with reporters Monday as the team readies for its final preseason game Friday against the Chicago Bears.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will miss the regular season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday that defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah would be placed on the team’s injured reserve list with a hamstring injury.

The designation ends Anudike-Uzomah’s season.

The Chiefs took the Lee’s Summit native with the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (held at Kansas City’s Union Station) out of Kansas State University.

He appeared in all 17 games in his rookie season, though his contributions were limited. He made a greater impact in his second season, starting three games and picking up 2.5 sacks.

