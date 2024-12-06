Chiefs plan cell phone light show on Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will want to make sure their cell phone is fully charged before heading into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night.

As the Chiefs take on AFC West foe Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football (you can watch the game on KSHB 41 with pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m.), the team plans a cell phone light show during Chiefs introductions before the game and at the end of the third quarter.

Fans will get the cue to bring out their phones by the stadium announcer and as the stadium lights dim.

Fans interested in participating need to download the Chiefs app to their phone.

When given the cue to start, fans can tap “join light show” in the app.

The light show is one of a handful of fan-centered events during the game.

To honor the 10-year anniversary of setting the record for the loudest crowd noise at 142.2 dB in 2014, Bud Light is offering fans 21 and over one free beer and a free koozie.

The koozie will have a QR code that fans can scan and enter to be one of 142 fans to win free beer for an entire year.

Fans not at the game can get a free beer at The Other Pace in Overland Park (7324 W. 80th Street) and Johnny’s Tavern in downtown Kansas City, Missouri (1310 Grand Blvd.)

