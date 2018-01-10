Chiefs players Alex Smith, Kareem Hunt earn team awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Alex Smith and running back Kareem Hunt were recognized with awards Wednesday for their performances in the 2017 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Smith won the club’s Derrick Thomas Award and Hunt earned the team’s Mack Lee Hill Award.

The Derrick Thomas Award serves as the team’s vote for most valuable player, and the Mack Lee Hill Award is given to the club’s top rookie performer.

According to a news release from the Chiefs, this is Smith’s second Derrick Thomas Award. He earned the team’s MVP honors alongside Eric Berry after the 2015 season.

Both awards were determined by a vote from all Chiefs players. They will be presented at the 48th annual 101 Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the team.

