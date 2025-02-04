Chiefs players, coaches speak at Super Bowl LIX opening night

NEW ORLEANS — The countdown to Super Bowl LIX was in full effect during opening night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Ahead of a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, players spoke with reporters.

During the media availability, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke on what it means to be at the Super Bowl once again.

"I'm so appreciative of where I was drafted, the team that I have around me; I know that it's a special run that we've been on," Mahomes said. "Every time I'm here, media night, or on this football field, the Super Bowl, I'm gonna appreciate those moments because you never know when it's the last one."

He also spoke about his faith.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes discusses how his faith impacts the way he plays football:



"I'm gonna use that stage and that platform, win or lose, to give glory back to [God] to hopefully bring others closer to Him." ✝️ pic.twitter.com/mKjP6HE5kK — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) February 4, 2025

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke on where he sees himself in three years.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was asked about the future of his football career:



"Where will I be in 3 years? Hopefully still playing football...For the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football."#SuperBowlLIX | #ChiefsKingdom | @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/31IIdB3NYy — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) February 4, 2025

Chiefs safety Justin Reid told a genie in a bottle his three wishes.

—

