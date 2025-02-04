Watch Now
Chiefs players, coaches speak at Super Bowl LIX opening night

Super Bowl Football
Brynn Anderson/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) participates during Super Bowl 59 Opening Night, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in New Orleans, ahead of the NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson )
NEW ORLEANS — The countdown to Super Bowl LIX was in full effect during opening night at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Ahead of a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, players spoke with reporters.

During the media availability, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke on what it means to be at the Super Bowl once again.

"I'm so appreciative of where I was drafted, the team that I have around me; I know that it's a special run that we've been on," Mahomes said. "Every time I'm here, media night, or on this football field, the Super Bowl, I'm gonna appreciate those moments because you never know when it's the last one."

He also spoke about his faith.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke on where he sees himself in three years.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid told a genie in a bottle his three wishes.


