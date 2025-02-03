Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs players give KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes New Orleans food wish list

Kevin and Joshua 1.png
Al Miller/KSHB
KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holes (left) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams
Kevin and Joshua 1.png
Posted

NEW ORLEANS — As a Chicago native living in Kansas City, KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes knows a thing or two about good food.

This week, he's adding some New Orleans fare into the mix.

Before heading down to New Orleans to cover the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Kevin spoke to Chiefs players about what they're looking forward to off the field.

Deon Bush.png
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deon Bush (Center)

"The food," Chiefs cornerback Deon Bush told Kevin. "It's some nice food. And the people. I like their culture; The jazz culture. It's a real cool place."

Fellow cornerback Joshua Williams, a self-described food connoisseur, is also looking to try to some food in addition to winning the game.

Chiefs players give KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes New Orleans food wish list

“One of the main things when we get there is food. I’m a huge food connoisseur," Williams said. "I haven’t got to enjoy the food down there just yet, so I’m excited about that. I’m not going to go crazy; I still gotta watch my girlish figure, but I may enjoy myself a little bit."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo