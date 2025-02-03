NEW ORLEANS — As a Chicago native living in Kansas City, KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes knows a thing or two about good food.

This week, he's adding some New Orleans fare into the mix.

Before heading down to New Orleans to cover the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Kevin spoke to Chiefs players about what they're looking forward to off the field.

Al Miller/KSHB Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deon Bush (Center)

"The food," Chiefs cornerback Deon Bush told Kevin. "It's some nice food. And the people. I like their culture; The jazz culture. It's a real cool place."

Fellow cornerback Joshua Williams, a self-described food connoisseur, is also looking to try to some food in addition to winning the game.

Chiefs players give KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes New Orleans food wish list

“One of the main things when we get there is food. I’m a huge food connoisseur," Williams said. "I haven’t got to enjoy the food down there just yet, so I’m excited about that. I’m not going to go crazy; I still gotta watch my girlish figure, but I may enjoy myself a little bit."

