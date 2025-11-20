Chiefs players to participate in My Cause My Cleats for Sunday's game against Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs players will get a chance to bring attention to causes and nonprofits important to them by taking part in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Players will wear custom cleats to spread awareness for various non-profit organizations representing different causes, including cancer awareness and prevention, health and disease awareness, social justice, youth empowerment, and mental health.

The full list of Chiefs players who will represent select charitable organizations Sunday is below.



In total, more than 1,800 players, coaches, staff and NFL legends will participate in the My Cause My Cleats campaign this season.

For more information on My Cause My Cleats, which is in its ninth season, click here.

