Chiefs practice postponed due to medical emergency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' organized team activities practice, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to a medical emergency, per the Chiefs.

The delay comes after a Chiefs player was reportedly transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, per ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher.

According to activity logs, Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department first responders were dispatched to the practice facility just before 8:40 a.m.

The Chiefs will practice tomorrow instead. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) June 6, 2024

The identity of the player is not known at this time.

The OTA practice, which was scheduled to begin Thursday at 11:20 a.m., has been postponed to Friday at the same time.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and select players are expected to address reporters at Friday's practice.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

