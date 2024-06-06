Watch Now
Chiefs practice postponed due to medical emergency

Player reportedly transported to hospital in stable condition
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Reed Hoffmann/AP
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with fans flying their flags before a preseason NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 06, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' organized team activities practice, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to a medical emergency, per the Chiefs.

The delay comes after a Chiefs player was reportedly transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, per ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher.

According to activity logs, Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department first responders were dispatched to the practice facility just before 8:40 a.m.

The identity of the player is not known at this time.

The OTA practice, which was scheduled to begin Thursday at 11:20 a.m., has been postponed to Friday at the same time.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and select players are expected to address reporters at Friday's practice.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

