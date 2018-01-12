KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL announced on Friday that Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith will join the AFC Pro Bowl team.

He will replace Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and join the roster as an alternate. This will be the 3rd Pro Bowl appearance for the 13-year veteran and his second consecutive time making the team.

His first appearance was in 2013 which came at the end of his first year in Kansas City.

There's little doubt that Smith had his best professional season with career highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7).

Alex helped the Chiefs start fast out the gate in 2017 leading them to a 5-0 record including their signature 42-27 win at the defending NFL champion New England Patriots on opening night. Smith's red-hot performance early on during the season made him an early candidate for league MVP.

However, the team lost 6-out-of-7 games following the quick start. Despite inconsistent play on the offensive side of the ball, during that stretch, some felt Alex's play was still good enough to be named to the original Pro Bowl roster.

The Chiefs eventually bounced back winning their final four regular season games to finish with a 10-6 record and their second consecutive AFC West division title. But, a 22-21 AFC Wild Card playoff loss at Arrowhead Stadium to the Tennessee Titans may have signaled the end of the Alex Smith era in Kansas City.

Many expect the Chiefs and Smith to part ways after the team drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first round of last year's NFL Draft.