KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a 6-11 season that saw the Kansas City Chiefs miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014, quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave Chiefs Kingdom some much-needed reassurance for next season.

Mahomes, who tore the ACL in his left knee in a Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, told reporters Thursday on Zoom that his goal is to get back on the field in time for Week 1 next season.

"Long term, I wanna be ready for Week 1," Mahomes said. "Doctor says that I could be...that's my goal."

Watch Mahomes' full comments in the video player below.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continues to aim for 2026 Week 1 return from torn ACL

Mahomes said rehab has been "going great so far" and that he's been "hitting all the checkpoints" necessary.

He further explained his mindset during the rehab process, which began "immediately" after he got surgery to repair his torn ACL.

"Just having that goal in mind of trying to get better every day and knowing what I'm striving to do, which is to be ready as quickly as possible and have a chance to play in that opening day game, no matter where it is," Mahomes said.

Rehabbing a major injury, such as a torn ACL, can come with multiple hurdles, both physically and mentally.

For Mahomes, being able to spend more time with his family has kept him positive as the process continues.

"The kids understand that Dad can't necessarily be the Dad that I usually am...but I'm there and I'm trying," Mahomes said. "I think that's been good for my mental."

Mahomes also reflected on last season's disappointing 6-11 campaign, which ended the Chiefs' run of three straight Super appearances, nine consecutive AFC West titles, and 10 playoff appearances in a row.

He pointed to a lack of consistency on the offensive side of the ball and took onus for the offense's up-and-down performance.

"We gotta be better," Mahomes said. "That starts with me and then it has to feed throughout the entire offense."

Chiefs Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has interviewed for multiple head coach openings so far in the offseason, meaning that the Chiefs might be in the market for a replacement for Nagy.

Mahomes explained what he would like the potential new offensive coordinator to bring to the table.

"I just want someone who loves football, who cares about football, who wants to give everything they can to win, to hold people accountable and then to bring new ideas every single day," Mahomes said. "I think that's something that we have to continue to do if we want to continue to be great."

—