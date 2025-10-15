Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for 2nd time this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award several times in his career.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says the team is ready for the Raiders

After leading his team to a 30-17 win Sunday over the Detroit Lions, Mahomes picked up his second recognition in the first six weeks of the 2025 regular season.

Mahomes went 22 of 30 for 257 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday night’s win. His fourth touchdown of the night came on the ground.

Earlier this season, he won the award following his Week 4 performance when he led the team to a convincing win over the Baltimore Ravens.

This week marks the 12th time Mahomes has won the award in his career, putting him fourth among active quarterbacks. He now only trails Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, and Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

—