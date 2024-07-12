Watch Now
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins best male athlete at The ESPYS

Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with the trophy after the team's win in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jul 11, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added another accolade to his already impressive resume on Thursday night.

Mahomes was named the best male athlete at the 2024 ESPYS, making it the second consecutive year he wins the award.

Other nominees for the award included Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers; golf player Scottie Scheffler; and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid accepted the award on Mahomes' behalf on Thursday night.

2024 ESPY Awards
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid makes comments after accepting the Best Athlete Men's Sports award on behalf of Patrick Mahomes at the the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the first time a team accomplished the feat since the New England Patriots in the 2003-04 seasons.


