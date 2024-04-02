Watch Now
Chiefs, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire agree to terms on 1-year deal, report says

Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Edwards-Helaire ran for a career-best 161 yards last week and is the reason Broncos coach Vic Fangio says this Kansas City roster is better than the one that won Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs play at the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 16:34:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire have agreed to a deal for him to return with the team, according to a report.

Citing sources, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on social media it's a one-year deal.

The Chiefs drafted Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University.

Edwards-Helaire, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, recorded his most productive year during his rookie season.

In the 2020 season, Edwards-Helaire recorded 803 yards to go with four touchdowns.

