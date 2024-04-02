Chiefs, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire agree to terms on 1-year deal, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire have agreed to a deal for him to return with the team, according to a report.

Citing sources, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on social media it's a one-year deal.

The Chiefs drafted Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University.

Edwards-Helaire, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, recorded his most productive year during his rookie season.

In the 2020 season, Edwards-Helaire recorded 803 yards to go with four touchdowns.

—