Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco ruled out for 3rd straight game; Suamataia, Worthy questionable against Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacecho will be unable to play for the third straight game as the team tries to get back on track Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Pacheco suffered a knee injury late in the Chiefs’ Oct. 27 win over the Washington Commanders and has not played since.

He was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Andy Reid provided an update on Pacheco's recovery after Friday's practice.

"He did some scout team stuff and running around," Reid said. "It was literally just to see where he was at. I think he’s coming out and feeling pretty good right now, and that’s a plus.”

Offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia and wide receiver Xavier Worthy were listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report Friday.

Both players fully practiced on Friday, following a limited practice the day before.

