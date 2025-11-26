Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt earns AFC offensive honor after massive day against Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt earned some recognition Wednesday following his massive game in Sunday’s win over the Colts.

Hunt earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award after gaining a season-high 130 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 23-20 overtime win .

His 104 rushing yards marked the first time the team had a player rush for more than 100 yards on the season.

Hunt spoke about his big game with reporters during a news conference on Tuesday. Watch in the video player below.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt says sleep, time in the cold tub will have him ready for Thursday

The honor is Hunt’s second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, having previously won the award in Week 9 of the 2018 season.

Hunt joins some lofty names among Chiefs running backs who have won multiple AFC Offensive Player of the Week awards, including Priest Holmes, Larry Johnson, Jamaal Charles and Marcus Allen.

—