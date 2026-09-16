Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III among AFC Players of the Week after dominant Week 1 performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III was tapped as the Week 1 AFC Player of the Week for offense.

Walker was at the top of the league with 191 scrimmage yards and two scrimmage touchdowns in the team’s win over the Denver Broncos on Monday, securing a spot in NFL history, per a press release from the NFL.

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During a press conference Wednesday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about how Walker’s performance solidified what everyone believed about his skills as a running back.

“He showcased [that] you got to wrap him up, you have to hit him the right way in order to tackle him, and if you’re not going to, he’s going to get those extra yards,” Mahomes said. “And I think that’s a special ability, and I thought he did a great job of that.”

He is now one of six running backs to get at least 190 scrimmage yards, one rushing and one receiving touchdown in a Week 1 matchup.

This designation marks Walker’s second Player of the Week award in his career. He was named NFC Player of the Week for Week 3 in 2023 during his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson were the other two AFC Players of the Week.

You can hear remarks on the Chiefs’ Week 1 performance Wednesday from head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, linebacker Nick Bolton and running back Emmett Johnson in the videos below.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says QB Patrick Mahomes has knocked the rust off, is ready for Colts

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says next step is using running game to get to pass game

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton says team set the tone early, young guys got a good start

Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson reflects on first game

Next up, the Chiefs will face off against the Indianapolis Colts at 7:20 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

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