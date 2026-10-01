Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III named among September AFC Players of the Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The accolades continue for Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III.

This time, he’s been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

Walker was named among the best AFC players of Week 1 for his dominant performance in the team's season opener against the Broncos.

Walker spoke to reporters about the team's strong start to the season before their game against the Miami Dolphins. You can watch his remarks in the video player below.

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker talks team's winning start to season

In the first three games of the season, Walker has totaled 442 scrimmage yards (360 rushing, 82 receiving) and four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving). He was also the first player in NFL history to have a rushing and receiving touchdown in two of his first three games with a team, according to the league.

Plus, Walker is the fifth player ever in the NFL to rack up 174 scrimmage yards in each of his first two games of the season.

This award is a career first for Walker. He joins former Chiefs running backs Kareem Hunt and Jerrick McKinnon on the list of KC players to receive the honor.

The Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

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