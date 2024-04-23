Chiefs' reach contract extensions with Mark Donovan, Brett Veach, Andy Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan, General Manager Brett Veach and Head Coach Andy Reid signed contract extensions and will remain with the club for the "long-term" future.

The announcement came Monday in a news release from Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

“Mark, Brett and Andy have achieved historic success together, and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come,” Hunt stated in the release. “Individually,

Mark, Brett and Andy each represent the best in the National Football League at their respective positions, and together, they make up one of the finest leadership teams in all of

professional sports. They have been tremendous leaders for this organization on and off the field, and we look forward to their continued success in the years ahead.”

The trio of Donovan, Veach and Reid have been together since 2017 and have achieved historic success.

The team's record in that time is 100-34, regular and postseason combined, according to the release.

The Chiefs, led on the field by Patrick Mahomes, won seven consecutive American Football Conference West Division Championships, four AFC Championships and three victories in Super Bowls, including the last two.



“It is a privilege to help lead this organization’s business operations, and I want to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for their continued support and trust in the work that we’re doing off-the-field and in the community,” Donovan said in the statement. “I’m thankful to have an incredibly talented staff across numerous departments that are all key pieces to the organization. I’m proud to be a part of a team that has had unprecedented success and look forward to creating and experiencing more historic moments with the Kingdom.”

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the support I’ve received these past seven seasons,” Veach said. “I am blessed to work alongside very talented people and am proud of the work we’ve done to bring three Super Bowls to Kansas City. I am excited to continue my career in a city that’s embraced me and my family the way it has and look forward to more opportunities to bring more championships to Chiefs Kingdom.”

Reid continues to move up the list of head coaches with the most victories in National Football League history.

Reid ranks fourth on the all-time victories list with 258 and is just 44 victories behind Bill Belichick.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise,” Reid said. “Over the last 11 years, Tammy and I have enjoyed calling Kansas City our home. The community has embraced us, we’ve watched our family grow, including having all 12 grandkids during our time here. On the field, there have been so many people that have contributed to our success and Super Bowls, and I’m grateful to the players, coaches and staff that have all invested their time into this process. I’d also like to thank my agent, Bob LaMonte. Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here.”

