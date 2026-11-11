Chiefs Reid says he's sticking with K Harrison Butker for Sunday's game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will keep his starting job as the team looks to build momentum Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday that he's sticking with Butker, 31, despite a shaky start to the season.

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Butker, competing in his 10th season , is 12 for 19 on field goals this season and 22 of 23 on extra points. Of particular concern for Chiefs fans is Butker's success from beyond 50 yards, where he's gone 7 for 16 since the start of last season.

"I'm going to stick with Butker this week, and we'll go from there," Reid said Wednesday. "Harrison has done such a great job for us over time."

Reid said kickers sometimes go through peaks and valleys.

"Going to give him a chance to get through and we'll see how things go," Reid said.

The Chiefs (6-2) kick off against the Falcons (3-6) at noon Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

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