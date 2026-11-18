KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs club officials were in Topeka, Kansas, on Wednesday to brief the new Kansas Sports Facilities Authority on their ongoing planning work for their $3 billion fixed-roof domed stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

The team has been working with local and state leaders over the past several weeks to advance their plans for the stadium development district, slated for an area in western Wyandotte County near Village West and the Kansas Speedway.

Watch: Chiefs release new renderings for Kansas City, Kansas stadium

Chiefs release new renderings for Kansas City, Kansas stadium

“Today is a historic milestone for the Chiefs and the State of Kansas, and one worth celebrating,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said before KSFA members on Wednesday. “An extraordinary amount of work brought us here. Now the real work begins: turning that vision into reality and delivering on our commitments.”

Chiefs and Manica

The KSFA was created by legislators last year as part of an attempt to create the framework to support the club moving from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to KCK.

"Success will require a strong partnership between the Chiefs and this Authority,” Donovan said. “We are committed to working together, addressing the challenges ahead, and delivering a project that both the Chiefs and the state of Kansas will be proud of.”

Earlier this fall, Kansas City-area sports leaders announced the new Chiefs stadium was one of seven sites up for consideration to host an NCAA Men's Final Four in the early 2030s.

Chiefs and Manica

Club officials are targeting the opening of the stadium in time for the start of the 2031 NFL regular season.

Chiefs and Manica

In addition to the stadium in KCK, the club is relocating its team headquarters and training facility to a location south of Kansas Highway 10 near Lone Elm Road in Olathe.

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