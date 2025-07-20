Chiefs report to training camp Sunday for what the team hopes will be another Super Bowl run

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches reported to training camp Sunday at Missouri Western State College in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Coach Andy Reid will address the media as the team prepares for what they and their fans hope is a Super Bowl championship.

The team made it to Super Bowl at the end of last season, but lost in the title game, 40-22.

Two of the team's top players signed contract extensions just before training camp.

Reports from NFL reporters on Sunday stated DE George Karlafits signed a four-year deal worth $93 million.

Offensive lineman Trey Smith signed a $94 million deal last week.

The Chiefs first practice of the season is Tuesday, July 22, and is open only to season ticket members.

They will practice at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 23.

