Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs reportedly restructure Patrick Mahomes' contract, lowering salary cap number

Patrick Mahomes
Tony Avelar/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Patrick Mahomes
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly restructured Patrick Mahomes' contract, lowering his salary cap number.

Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider reported on Wednesday that the Chiefs restructured Mahomes' salary cap number from $78.2 to $34.65 million for the upcoming season.

The move creates $43.56 million in salary cap space for the team.

The Chiefs salary cap for 2026 is approximately $303.5 million, putting them about $58 million over the cap limit according to Spotrac.com.

Additional contract adjustments and trades are still a possibility to get that number reduced.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo