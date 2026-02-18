Chiefs reportedly restructure Patrick Mahomes' contract, lowering salary cap number

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly restructured Patrick Mahomes' contract, lowering his salary cap number.

Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider reported on Wednesday that the Chiefs restructured Mahomes' salary cap number from $78.2 to $34.65 million for the upcoming season.

The Kansas City Chiefs restructured Patrick Mahomes’ contract this week, lowering his salary cap number from $78.2 to $34.65 million for the upcoming season and creating $43.56 million in salary cap space, as @Jason_OTC reported. pic.twitter.com/2MShU1GAmq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2026

The move creates $43.56 million in salary cap space for the team.

The Chiefs salary cap for 2026 is approximately $303.5 million, putting them about $58 million over the cap limit according to Spotrac.com.

Additional contract adjustments and trades are still a possibility to get that number reduced.