Chiefs return to Frankfurt with ChampionsHaus pop-up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 5,000 miles could not keep the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs away from Germany.

Frankfurt will welcome back the team June 21-22 with the ChampionsHaus pop-up.

The installation at the Museum of Modern Electronic Music will “provide fans the opportunity to immerse themselves once again in Chiefs Kingdom,” including photo opportunities with the Lombardi Trophy, the team said in a news release.

Special appearances will be made by safety Justin Reid and KC Wolf.

Kansas City Chiefs USO Brunch on the ChampionShip in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Reid said he looks forward to engaging with more fans after his last “electric” visit to Frankfurt.

“Last season was my first time in Frankfurt, and it did not disappoint,” Reid said in a news release. “I thought the food was excellent, the people were incredible and the environment at our game at Deutsche Bank Park felt like a Super Bowl atmosphere.”

Abbie Parr/AP Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) celebrates after the 27-20 win of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis.

Reid will also participate in a Q&A with Nadine Nurasyid, a German native who formerly played American football.

“We have focused on connecting with Chiefs Kingdom in Germany, and fans and businesses alike have responded with excitement and passion for our team, our players and our brand,” Chiefs Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lara Krug said in the release. “As the NFL continues to expand its global footprint, it is important that we remain active in Germany, even in years when we aren’t scheduled to play in the market.”

Further details and ticket information are available online.

