KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, leaving rookie Emmett Johnson to start in the backfield for the second consecutive week.

Walker hurt his groin in practice just over a week ago, causing him to miss last week's 35-13 rout of the Falcons. Johnson starred in his place, running for 101 yards while catching six passes for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"Alright, the people that didn't practice today were (OL) Jaylon Moore, (G) Trey Smith, and (RB) Ken Walker, all of which are improving," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday afternoon, adding that all three would be held out of Sunday's game.

Watch: Chiefs rule out RB Kenneth Walker for Sunday's game; Emmett Johnson to start

Chiefs rule out RB Kenneth Walker for Sunday's game; Emmett Johnson to start

Walker did not practice at all this week, leaving his status for next week in question. The Chiefs have a high-profile trip to Buffalo on Thanksgiving night, the beginning of a five-week grind that includes games against the Rams, Bengals, Patriots and 49ers.

The Chiefs also ruled out right tackle Jaylon Moore, who is dealing with an ankle injury, and right guard Trey Smith, who remains in the concussion protocol. Josh Ezeudu and Mike Caliendo are in line to start in their place against Arizona.

WATCH: Emmett Johnson speaks to reporters following game against Atlanta