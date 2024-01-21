Chiefs Super Bowl LIV ring found on Bills fan

BUFFALO, NY. — Just because she grew up in Kansas City, doesn't make Cassiday Proctor a Chiefs fan.

"It's awkward because I root for the Bills, so I know this is so strange," said Proctor.

Proctor grew up in Johnson County, Kansas, and graduated from Blue Valley High School. After working in communications for years, she found herself on the field, working for the Kansas City Chiefs. The job required her to be on the field for every home game, helping direct and manage in-stadium operations.

"My sole purpose was to time out the TV commercial break, and I would communicate on a headset up to the Chiefs folks, say, 'Okay, you have a minute and 20 seconds to do your Chiefs Hometown Hero of the game, and you have 30 seconds left to go cut to the person banging on the drum,'" said Proctor.

She started that job at the right time, too. Proctor joined the Chiefs during the 2019 season, which took the team to Super Bowl LIV where they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida.

"Working for the Chiefs was just surreal, it was so fun," said Proctor.

After spending two seasons with the Chiefs, Proctor moved to Buffalo, New York, with her Bills-Mafia member husband. This season, she's hopeful a Bills Super Bowl ring will be added to her collection.

