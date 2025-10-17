Chiefs T Josh Simmons ruled out for 2nd-straight game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie offensive tackle Josh Simmons has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’ll mark the second-straight game Simmons will miss as he deals with a non-injury-related, personal issue.

“The only one who didn’t practice today was Josh,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters during Friday’s news conference. “Still excused with a family situation.”

Chiefs' Andy Reid updates team's preps for Raiders

Reid told reporters he did not have a timeline on when Simmons might be back with the club.

All other players were listed as full participants on the team’s Friday practice report .

The Chiefs will host the Raiders at noon on Sunday, Oct. 19, from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

—