Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs T Josh Simmons ruled out for 2nd-straight game

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave reporters a final update Friday before the team hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Chiefs' Andy Reid updates team's preps for Raiders
Chiefs Jaguars Football
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie offensive tackle Josh Simmons has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’ll mark the second-straight game Simmons will miss as he deals with a non-injury-related, personal issue.

“The only one who didn’t practice today was Josh,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters during Friday’s news conference. “Still excused with a family situation.”

Chiefs' Andy Reid updates team's preps for Raiders

Reid told reporters he did not have a timeline on when Simmons might be back with the club.

All other players were listed as full participants on the team’s Friday practice report.

The Chiefs will host the Raiders at noon on Sunday, Oct. 19, from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.