Chiefs T Josh Simmons ruled out for 2nd-straight game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie offensive tackle Josh Simmons has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It’ll mark the second-straight game Simmons will miss as he deals with a non-injury-related, personal issue.
“The only one who didn’t practice today was Josh,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters during Friday’s news conference. “Still excused with a family situation.”
Reid told reporters he did not have a timeline on when Simmons might be back with the club.
All other players were listed as full participants on the team’s Friday practice report.
The Chiefs will host the Raiders at noon on Sunday, Oct. 19, from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
