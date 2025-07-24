Chiefs take the field for Day 2 of training camp; DC Steve Spagnuolo talks 'The Chris Jones Rule'

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were back on the field for day two of training camp on Wednesday morning, with an efficient and high-tempo practice in less than 75 minutes.

The team went through individuals, with two seven-on-seven with team drills mixed in between. The key for veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes was working on his timing.

Multiple times during the drills, Mahomes tested out his sidearm throws and timing with his receivers. He worked on multiple anticipation throws with Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Jalen Royals. He was also able to find rookie running back Brashard Smith on a wheel route.

Mahomes' best throw of the day was a pinpoint pass to Hollywood Brown between two defenders on a vertical yard of over 40-plus yards. He connected with Brown in stride on the deep ball.

The team will have two more days of practice before their first off day of training camp, before they return to the field on Sunday morning.

The Chris Jones Rule

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo revealed on Wednesday morning that during a previous season, defensive tackle Chris Jones had a rule created in his honor.

The Chiefs had a practice ahead of a playoff game. Jones continued to chase after Mahomes after the initial pass rush while Mahomes scrambled around to make a play. Jones admitted that he ended up injuring his groin muscle during the rep for continuing to chase after Mahomes to show he could catch him.

So the next time you see Jones get past the line of scrimmage and throttle back during a play at camp, the Jones rule is potentially why.

Next up

The Chiefs will return to the practice field on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. The practice is open to the public, weather permitting.