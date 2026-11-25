KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will be forced to face the 9-1 Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving without starting running back Kenneth Walker III.

A groin injury has already sidelined Walker the last two games.

Despite rejoining the team for practice in a limited capacity on Tuesday, Walker's been ruled out for a third consecutive game.

Walker sustained the grade two injury during a Nov. 12 practice.

In Walker's absence, rookie running back Emmett Johnson will again start.

While stepping in for Walker, Johnson has recorded 206 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Bills, meanwhile, have gone three straight games without giving up a touchdown.